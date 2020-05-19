Watch Live: Powell, Mnuchin testify before Senate Banking Committee on CARES Act progress

Watch Live: Powell, Mnuchin testify before Senate Banking Committee on CARES Act progressDownload the free app
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are set to provide the first public update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, two months after Congress approved the $2.2 trillion federal package. Mnuchin and Powell will address the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee Tuesday morning, where they are expected to brief lawmakers on the program's performance.
The CARES Act has drawn criticism for being slow to deliver stimulus payments to millions of Americans and for funnelling money to larger companies while depriving small businesses of emergency funds. Some large corporations have since been shamed into returning so-called Paycheck Protection Program loans, while many small businesses turn elsewhere for aid. Meanwhile, a $500 billion lending program run by the Federal Reserve has gone largely unused, according to a Congressional Oversight Commission report issued Monday night.
Since President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law on March 27, more than 1 in 5 workers has applied for jobless aid, and millions of Americans are struggling even to afford their basic needs. Most states are now focused on restarting their economies despite public concerns that reopening too quickly could spur more outbreaks of COVID-19.
Latest major developments:
- The U.S. government has distributed more than $1 trillion in aid under the CARES Act, Mnuchin says.
- Powell pledges to release the names of companies that benefit from the Fed's lending program.
- More than 90% of stimulus checks for taxpayers have been issued, Treasury says.
- Fed chief says the economy could take until the end of 2021 to fully recover.
How to watch Mnuchin and Powell's testimony today
What: Steven Mnuchin and Jerome Powell testify about the CARES Act's progress
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Mnuchin: Government has distributed nearly $1 trillion in stimulus aid
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to tell a Senate panel on Tuesday that the federal government has already distributed nearly $1 trillion in stimulus aid that was approved as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Another $200 billion has been pledged to back the government's various loan facilities.
In prepared testimony released late Monday, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department is working hard to implement the CARES Act and that those efforts are paying off. He also said the U.S. is moving closer to reopening and predicted an economic rebound. "Working closely with governors, we are beginning to open the economy in a way that minimizes risks to workers and customers. We expect economic conditions to improve in the third and fourth quarters," he said.
Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Tuesday at 10 a.m. The hearing is the first government oversight hearing on the $2.2 trillion federal relief package approved in March.
Powell pledges to release names of big companies that benefit from Fed's emergency programs
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will pledge to reveal the names and other details of the entities that borrow from the emergency programs the central bank has set up to offset the economic hit from the viral outbreak.
In prepared testimony for a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Powell said the central bank will disclose the amounts borrowed and the interest rates it levies under its programs to provide credit for large corporations, state and local governments, and medium-sized businesses.
"We are deeply committed to transparency, and recognize that the need for transparency is heightened when we are called upon to use our emergency powers," he said in his prepared testimony.
Powell told 60 Minutes on Sunday that U.S. unemployment could hit upwards of 25% and that the economy may not recover from the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus until the end of 2021.
Federal Reserve's $500 billion stimulus effort off to a slow start
A $500 billion federal fund created under the CARES Act and designed to lend money to businesses is off to a slow start, a congressional oversight panel said in a new report.
The Treasury Department fund is being used to guarantee new, expansive Federal Reserve lending programs to companies, states and cities that could be leveraged to reach $4.5 trillion.
To date, however, only one of the new Fed programs has started operating, a loan fund likely to be tapped by large public companies, according to the report by the Congressional Oversight Commission. The program launched May 11 with $37.5 billion from Treasury.
Lawmakers are expected to question Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday about the report and the CARES Act's economic impact when they testify before the Senate Banking Committee.