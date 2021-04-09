1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan, Texas, shooting

1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan, Texas, shootingget the free app
A suspected gunman was arrested after a shooting rampage Thursday that left one person dead and five others injured in Bryan, Texas, authorities said. One of the injured victims was identified as a state trooper who was shot during a manhunt.
Police identified the suspect late Thursday as Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County. He has been charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.
The first shooting took place at Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility, where police said the suspect is an employee. At 2:30 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting at the business, where they discovered several shooting victims. The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested after shooting the state trooper, who officials said was in serious but stable condition.
All five shooting victims were transported to local hospitals, officials said. An additional person was transported to the hospital after suffering an asthma attack.
Bryan, a central Texas city located about 100 miles northwest of Houston, has a population of 84,000 people and is situated near Texas A&M University in College Station.
Tori B. Powell contributed reporting.
Police release suspect's name
Police said they will identify the deceased victim on Friday.
Officials provide shooting timeline details
A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety provided more information about how Thursday's shooting unfolded.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at the facility at approximately 2:30 p.m., but the suspect had left the scene. Officers encountered the suspect approximately an hour later, said Lieutenant Craig Cummings — and while multiple law enforcement agencies were attempting to take the suspect into custody, he shot an officer and fled.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody at approximately 4:20 p.m. by the Texas Highway Patrol, Cummings said.
Kent Moore Cabinets says it's "devastated" by shooting
Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement Thursday night saying it's "devastated" by the shooting at its manufacturing facility.
"Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected," the company said.
The company said it is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement and is focused on supporting employees "during this tragic time."
Texas governor working with law enforcement
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is working with law enforcement on the shooting.
"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act," Abbott said in a statement. "Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."
Suspect is an employee at the business
The suspected gunman is an employee at the custom cabinet company where the initial shooting took place, police said Thursday. Before his arrest, police said the suspect also shot and wounded a state trooper during an intense manhunt.
The business, Kent Moore Cabinets, makes custom cabinets and has several locations across Texas. The company's headquarters in Bryan opened in 2011 and employs nearly 600 workers.
Police said they are currently unaware of the suspected gunman's motive.
Biden recently announced executive actions on gun violence
The shooting occurred hours after President Joe Biden announced executive actions to address gun violence in the country. His changes include expanded background checks, reviewing ghost gun federal policies and reassessing the use of stabilizing braces on pistols.
"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic," Biden said in remarks Thursday. "It's an international embarrassment."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that the president's announcement threatens the 2nd Amendment.
"He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns," Abbott said. "We will NOT allow this in TX. It's time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing."
As of April 6, there have reportedly been 133 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence.
— Tori B. Powell