Live Updates: President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress
President Biden will give his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, shortly before he will conclude his first 100 days in office. Mr. Biden is expected to outline his American Families Plan, the ambitious $1.5 trillion package that will address child care, education and health care.
According to excerpts released by the White House ahead of the speech, Mr. Biden will say he inherited the pandemic, an economic crisis and the "worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."
"Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," Mr. Biden is expected to say. " Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."
Mr. Biden is also expected to endorse ongoing bipartisan talks on police reform, renew his call to ban assault weapons and talk about revamping the nation's immigraiton system.
Ahead of the speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden was "feeling good" and was resting his voice.
A White House official confirmed on Wednesday that following the speech before the joint session, Mr. Biden will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on May 12.
While having the hallmarks of a State of the Union address, the speech before a joint session of Congress in a president's first term is not referred to as a State of the Union because it is more forward-looking than that address is.
There will be other differences between this address before the joint session and a traditional one. Instead of the normal 1,600 attendees that include all 435 members of Congress, all the Supreme Court justices, Cabinet members and guests, there are only 200 people attending. The speech is invite-only, with Democrats holding a lottery for who will attend.
There also was no designated survivor established by the White House, since most members of the Cabinet will be watching from their home or their offices. Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Patrick Leahy and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are all expected to attend, so the person highest in the line of succession who will not be there is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
For the first time, the White House is offering an American Sign Language interpretation for the speech. CBSN will stream the ASL interpretation here.
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP rebuttal.
How to watch President Biden's address before the joint session of Congress
- What: President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress
- Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS broadcast stations (Full list of CBS stations here)
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
- Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com
Biden to hold bipartisan meeting with leadership from both chambers in May
A White House official has confirmed that Mr. Biden will meet with the leadership of both parties from both chambers on May 12. The meeting follows his speech and after he has hosted 130 members of Congress in his first 100 days.
The official said Mr. Biden is eager to talk in-person with the congressional leadership about how we can partner on the goals of restoring trust in government, ensuring that government delivers for the American people, and keeping the nation safe and competitive in the world - especially as the nation continues to sacrifice to defeat the pandemic and to turn our economy around after the worst downturn since the Great Depression.
Biden to say Americans have the opportunity to turn "peril into possibility"
Four hours ahead of Mr. Biden's speech, the White House released excerpts of Mr. Biden's speech. The excerpts show how Mr. Biden will highlight that in the first 100 days, the he has "acted to restore the people's faith in our democracy to deliver."
"100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis," Mr. Biden will say. "The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."
Mr. Biden will also tout his "American Jobs Plan," which he will say is a "blue-collar blueprint to build America."
Republican senators skeptical about American Families Plan
Mr. Biden has yet to deliver his address announcing the American Families Plan, but Republican senators are already criticizing the proposal as too expensive. GOP lawmakers had previously balked at the price tag for the American Jobs Plan, Mr. Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, and expressed opposition to raising any taxes to pay for these measures.
"In his first 100 days, he's asked for $100 trillion in spending. To put that in context, our total federal budget that we vote on every year is $1.4 or $1.5 trillion," GOP Senator Mitt Romney told reporters. "So it's a massive amount of spending. So I think maybe if he were younger I'd say his dad needs to take away the credit card."
The Biden administration is considering raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6%, up from the current 37%, and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for those making more than $1 million a year to pay for the American Families Plan. To fund the American Jobs Plan, the president is proposing raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations.
"I think that he's going to run into real political risk," Senator Mike Braun told reporters on Wednesday, arguing that spending such a significant amount would increase the debt significantly. "It doesn't take a real deep background in economics to know that there'll be repercussions."
Republican Senator John Thune predicted to reporters that proposals that may initially seem popular among voters will become a "hard sell" once people realize tax increases are involved.
"Even if the spending is popular, and a lot of it probably will be, the tax increases I think are going to be a hard sell, not just with people in the country or with Republicans, but I think for some Democrats too," Thune said.
Tim Scott to deliver GOP rebuttal to Biden's speech
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is delivering a speech responding to President Joe Biden's first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The response provides an opportunity for Scott, a rising star in the Republican Party, to outline an alternative to the president's ambitious legislative agenda.
Scott is expected to offer an alternative vision for the future as the country begins to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shaken the economy and resulted in the deaths of more than half a million Americans.
"I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans' optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families," Scott said in a statement announcing his response last week.
Scott told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that he would "try to keep it simple," and that he had been practicing his remarks "a bunch."
"From my perspective, you figure out who your audience is, you figure out what you want to say, you try to find a way to say it well. And you lean into who you are," Scott said.
What is in the American Families Plan?
The president's proposal would cost roughly $1.5 trillion, and would fund free prekindergarten and community college, extend the child tax credit and create a national paid leave program.
The plan includes four years of free education: Two years of preschool for 3- to 4-year-olds, and two years of community college that would be open to everyone, regardless of income. The plan also calls for $1,400 in additional assistance to low-income students by expanding the maximum Pell Grant. Investments would be made in historically Black and historically tribal colleges and universities as well as in completion and retention programs at colleges and universities. There are also allocations for teacher training.
As for child care, the plan includes assistance programs for low- and middle-income families so that they have to spend no more than 7% of their income on childcare. It also calls for ensuring a $15 minimum wage for early childhood staff, improved training for child care workers and for national comprehensive paid family leave and medical leave programs.
The plan also includes an expansion of lunch benefits to all eligible children nationwide, making it so that children who receive the benefit during the school year can also receive it in the summer. It would also expand the number of schools that can provide free and reduced meals.
The plan would also extend certain key tax cuts in the American Rescue Plan, including the child tax credit, the earned income tax credit, and the child and dependent care tax credit. The plan calls for extending the child tax credit through 2025 and making it permanently refundable.
