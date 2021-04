Biden introduces American Families Plan, focusing on education In his first presidential address to Congress, President Biden launched into a pitch for his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.8 trillion investment in education for children and young adults and child care assistance. The plan calls for free preschool for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, regardless of their family income, as well as two years of free community college for all Americans. Watch his remarks here.