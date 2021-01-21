Live Updates: COVID-19 tops Biden's agenda on his first full day in office

Live Updates: COVID-19 tops Biden's agenda on his first full day in officeget the free app
Washington — The coronavirus pandemic is at the top of President Joe Biden's agenda on his first full day in office. He is expected to sign 10 executive orders Thursday as part of his strategy to combat COVID-19, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans and infected more than 24 million people nationwide.
The administration has outlined a plan that aims to vastly expand testing and vaccine availability, reopen a majority of schools in the next 100 days, and administer 100 million vaccine doses by the end of April.
White House officials acknowledge, however, that much of their plan will be impossible if Congress doesn't pass the administration's nearly $2 trillion coronavirus proposal.
The new president has already taken action to bolster the federal government's response to the pandemic — and to target some of former President Donald Trump's most controversial initiatives. In the Oval Office on Wednesday, hours after he was sworn in, Mr. Biden signed a stack of executive orders and actions on COVID-19, immigration, climate change, racial equality and other issues.
Among his first actions were orders to mandate the wearing of masks on all federal property, rejoin the Paris climate accord and boost federal support for underserved communities.
"We need to ask average Americans to do their part," said Mr. Biden's COVID response coordinator Jeffrey Zients. "Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort."
"What we're inheriting [from the Trump administration] is so much worse than we could have imagined," he said.
In a major shift from the Trump era, the Biden administration on Thursday also thanked the World Health Organization for leading the pandemic response globally. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the U.S. will resume funding for the U.N. health agency.
Biden's limited mask mandate may not do much to lift the U.S. economy
Among the flurry of executive actions that President Biden signed in his first day in office is a requirement that people wear masks inside federal buildings, while Americans are being urged to wear facial coverings for 100 days. The idea is to contain the coronavirus and save lives, but there could be a secondary benefit: a boost to the economy.
A national mask mandate could add $1 trillion to the nation's GDP, according to a recent UCLA study. That's because the spread of infections could be reduced to zero if used universally and in combination with other public health measures such as contact tracing, the authors found. Other research from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that communities where mask wearing was mandated benefited from a 5% boost in consumer spending as people felt safer to shop.
But the question is whether Mr. Biden's mask order goes far enough to make a measurable impact. The mandate doesn't require all Americans wear masks in public; rather, it applies only to federal buildings on federal lands and to federal employees and contractors. Meanwhile, the nation has a hodge-podge of mask regulations, with 37 states requiring people to wear masks while in public, according to the AARP.
"I am skeptical about whether this action covers enough workers to have a noticeable effect on the economy," said Raphael Thomadsen, professor of marketing at Washington University in St. Louis and a co-author of the study on consumer spending and masks, told CBS MoneyWatch about Mr. Biden's mask mandate. "That said, any small effect is likely to be slightly positive."
But, he added, if more people start wearing masks because of Mr. Biden's order as well as heed his message that facial covering can help halt the pandemic, the impact could be more widespread — provider greater support for public health and the economy.
Biden to sign 10 executive orders on COVID-19
Mr. Biden is expected to sign 10 executive orders Thursday afternoon to:
- Direct agencies to address vaccine and PPE supply shortfalls using all authorities including DPA;
- Direct OSHA to publish worker safety guidelines;
- Establish a coronavirus testing board;
- Direct government scientists to identify new treatments for COVID-19;
- Direct HHS and CDC to provide clear guidance on safe school reopening;
- Direct agencies to expand data collection and reporting capacity;
- Establish a health equity taskforce that focuses on racial/geographic health disparities; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will be chair;
- Enhance the collection, sharing and analysis of covid data including metrics by race and ethnicity;
- Require mask wearing on plane, trains and other forms of public transportation;
- Bolster clinical care facilities and long term care facilities.
Fauci underscores Biden's commitment to WHO and its COVID fight
In a dramatic turnaround, the Biden administration thanked the World Health Organization Thursday for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member state.
"Under trying circumstances, this organization has rallied the scientific and research and development community to accelerate vaccines, therapies and diagnostics," Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
The WHO, he said, had "relentlessly worked with nations in their fight against COVID-19."
His comments marked a clear departure from the harsh criticism dealt to the WHO by former President Trump, who'd started withdrawing the U.S. from the organization.
But on his first day in office Wednesday, Mr. Biden reversed that decision.
In a letter sent to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Mr. Biden announced he was retracting Mr. Trump's July 6 notification that the United States intended to withdraw from the UN health agency in 12 months.
"The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization," Mr. Biden wrote.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the about-face."WHO is a family of nations and we are all glad that the United States is staying in the family," he told the executive board meeting.
