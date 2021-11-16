Biden heads to New Hampshire to tout infrastructure law

Biden heads to New Hampshire to tout infrastructure lawget the free app
Washington — President Biden is traveling to New Hampshire on Tuesday to kick off a two-state, two-day swing to highlight the benefits of the $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure plan, which the president signed into law before a bipartisan audience Monday.
During his trip to Woodstock, New Hampshire, Mr. Biden is scheduled to visit the NH 175 bridge that crosses the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state's "red list" of state-owned bridges requiring inspections twice a year due to its poor condition since 2014.
In remarks from Woodstock, the president is expected to speak on how the bipartisan infrastructure measure "repairs and rebuilds the nation's roads and bridges while strengthening resilience to climate change and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said. New Hampshire is estimated to receive $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 million for bridges through the infrastructure law, according to the White House.
Following his visit to New Hampshire, Mr. Biden is scheduled to travel to Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday to visit a General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant.
The signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday cemented a crucial legislative victory for the White House, with Mr. Biden delivering on an issue that has evaded several of his most recent predecessors.
Congress sent the $1.2 trillion bill to his desk earlier this month after its passage by the House. The measure includes $550 billion in new spending and represents the most significant investment in the nation's physical infrastructure in years. It provides $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for railways, and directs $65 billion for expanding broadband and $55 billion for clean water investments. The law also allocates $7.5 billion to build electronic vehicle charging stations.
How to watch President Biden's remarks
- What: President Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law
- When: Tuesday, November 16
- Time: 2:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Woodstock, New Hampshire
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device