Watch Live: Biden holds press conference to close out G20 summit

President Biden is holding a press conference on Sunday to mark the conclusion of the meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Rome, before departing for a crucial summit on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland.
The leaders of the world's largest economies made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century" as they wrapped up the two-day summit that laid the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference.
According to the final meeting communique, the G20 members also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to China, India and other coal-dependent countries.
Mr. Biden is heading to the climate conference in Scotland energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the U.S. to address climate change.
The $555 billion plan for climate spending is the centerpiece of a sweeping domestic policy package Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats presented Thursday, hours before the president traveled to Europe for the G20 meeting.
Mr. Biden called the plan "the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis that ever happened, beyond any other advanced nation in the world."
While far from certain to pass in a closely divided Congress, the new framework reassured nervous Democrats and environmental leaders that a president who has made climate action a key focus of his administration will not arrive in Glasgow empty-handed.
How to watch Biden's G20 press conference
What: President Biden holds a press conference at the conclusion of the G20 summit
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Rome, Italy
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.