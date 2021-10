Biden says it's "disappointing" Russia and China "basically didn't show up" with commitments At the close of the G20 summit in Rome, President Biden said it is "disappointing" that G-20 members Russia and China "basically didn't show up" with commitments to address the scourge of climate change ahead of the U.N. climate conference. Mr. Biden heads to Glasgow now for the climate summit. Watch Mr. Biden's press conference.