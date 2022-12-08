Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release

Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's releaseget the free app
Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
"She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said Friday morning. "She's on her way home, after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along. This is a day we've worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release."
The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. Five former U.S. officials told CBS News the agreement had been reached as of last Thursday.
Mr. Biden spoke to Griner on the phone from the Oval Office, along with Griner's wife, Cherelle.
Mr. Biden said the WNBA star is in "good spirits."
Griner was detained at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage.