Live Updates: Video from police shooting that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo to be released

Live Updates: Video from police shooting that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo to be releasedget the free app
Bodycam video and other materials from a police shooting that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo late last month is expected to be released on Thursday.
Toledo, a seventh grader at Gary Elementary School in Chicago, was shot in the chest and killed by a Chicago Police officer on March 29 in an alley in the Little Village neighborhood, CBS Chicago reports.
The city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) announced the anticipated video release on Wednesday and said it had informed Toledo's family of the plan.
"COPA has remained sensitive to the family's grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy," the office said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Toledo's family viewed the video footage of his shooting death during what authorities have said was an armed encounter. Police said they were responding to eight ShotSpotter alerts when an officer went on to shoot and kill the boy.
At a bond hearing Saturday for a 21-year-old man who was with Toledo, prosecutors said Toledo had a gun in his hand when an officer shot and killed him. Prosecutors said the man, Ruben Roman, had fired the gun, and that Adam was holding it when he was shot and killed by police at a point when Roman was already being detained, according to CBS Chicago.
Peaceful protests continued Wednesday night in Chicago over the shooting, as the Toledo family called for calm.
For more than two weeks, Little Village community leaders have been in the streets calling for the public release of the body camera video.
"Justice for Adam Toledo, justice for the Toledo family, and justice for Little Village," Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council said Wednesday.
Chicago mayor calls for reform to police department's foot pursuit policy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday called on the city's police department to reform its foot pursuit policy before officials release video from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
"Foot pursuits put everyone involved at risk: the officers, the person being pursued, and bystanders," Lightfoot said in a news conference Thursday. "We have to do better and I've charged the superintendent with bringing me a policy that recognizes how dangerous this is. We can't afford to lose more lives."
Lightfoot also urged residents to "reserve judgment" of the incident until the investigation into the shooting has been completed.
Officials have not said when video of the shooting will be released. Lightfoot described the footage as "excruciating" and "something you do not want children to see."
"These videos and these moments are never easy to bear witness to," Lightfoot said. "Adam's death is a forceful reminder that we cannot delay these efforts any longer."
Chicago mayor holds press conference
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is holding a press conference with community leaders on Thursday at 12 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) to comment ahead of the video release.
She said in a joint statement Thursday with Chicago's Corporation Counsel Celia Meza and legal representatives for the Toledo family that the video release "will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it," and asked that people express themselves peacefully.
On Wednesday morning, the mayor said she has seen the body camera videos, but wouldn't comment on what they show, according to CBS Chicago.
She said she wants to be respectful of the family, "but I also do think that something like a police-involved shooting, particularly under these circumstances, is important for us to be transparent."
Watching the video was "difficult and heartbreaking" for the family
The Toledo family viewed the body cam video of the police shooting on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. COPA said that day that it would not "immediately" release the video to the public at the request of the family.
Attorneys from Weiss Ortiz, PC, representing Toledo's family, issued a statement after the family watched the video, saying it was "difficult and heartbreaking" for the family.
"We met this evening with Adam Toledo's parents and representatives of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to view the police body camera video and other evidence pertaining to the March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam. The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present and especially for Adam's family," they said in a statement, in part, CBS Chicago reports.
"We want to thank COPA for giving the Toledo family the opportunity to review body camera video and other evidence before its public release. We are continuing to conduct our own investigations we seek justice for Adam and his family."
Chicago braces for possible unrest
Chicago Police have canceled days off for some units to prepare for possible unrest in the wake of the video's release, according to CBS Chicago. Some businesses have boarded up as a precaution.
But community organizers and the Toledo family are calling for peaceful protests.
"We're not looters," Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council said Wednesday. "We are protesters. We are people that are tired of being oppressed."
What we know about the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo
A Chicago Police officer shot and killed Adam Toledo around 2:30 a.m. on March 29, in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village.
Police said Adam Toledo was with a 21-year-old man during the shooting, and that man – Ruben Roman – gave a false name for Toledo, holding up his identification. Roman faces felony charges of unlawful use and reckless discharge of a firearm, and child endangerment and violating probation, CBS Chicago reports.
At a bond hearing for Roman on Saturday, prosecutors said he fired seven or eight shots while standing next to Toledo and they both ran when officers arrived. Roman was apprehended, while police went on chasing Adam, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Adam stopped near a break in a wooden fence, and the officer ordered Adam to show his hands. At that point, prosecutors say Adam was standing with his left side toward the officer, and had his right hand at his right side. Adam turned toward the officer, and prosecutors say he had a gun in his right hand. The officer ordered Adam to drop the gun. When he did not, prosecutors say the officers shot Adam once in the chest. That officer gave Adam CPR, but he did not survive, according to CBS Chicago.
Adam was reported missing by his mother, Elizabeth Toledo, on Friday, March 26. He returned home the following day, but his mother did not call police to report he had returned home. Officers found out he was home when they called the home to check on the missing persons report filed the night before. On March 31, detectives again called Elizabeth Toledo to say that the description of her son resembled an unidentified person in the morgue. Elizabeth then told detectives she hadn't seen her son since he had left home again, either late on March 27 or early on March 28. She did not report him missing a second time.
A family attorney said Adam lived with his mother, grandfather and two siblings, and Adam wanted to become a police officer.