Asian Americans reflect on the sacrifices of their families with letters to their loved ones
May is AAPI Heritage Month – a time for celebrating the diverse histories and cultures of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Amid this challenging year, CBS News spoke with members of the Asian American community about their families' experiences.
"I grew up knowing that Filipino American is American."
Joshua Dela Cruz, actor and host of "Blues Clues & You," reflects on his family's impact on his life.
"By now, you've lived here longer than you've lived there, and you are at home."
Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet T. Nguyen reflects on his father's journey from Vietnam to America and the hardships his father endured during that time.
Jikaria sisters thank their parents for their sacrifices
Omika, Rishika and Aashika Jikaria, a trio of Indian American dancers who have found fame on social media, thank their parents for the sacrifices they've made for their family.
"You pressed on for me, your daughter with a chance in America."
Charlotte Cho, co-founder of beauty company Soko Glam, looks back at her memories reading with her dad, despite his own barriers with the language.
"We have risen together as a family."
Dr. Tiffany Moon reflects on the sacrifices her parents made to move their family from China to America.
"You have every reason to be proud of what makes you different."
CBSN anchor Lana Zak reflects on her multiracial background and shares a message to her younger self.
"You are the exact model I needed to see."
Businesswoman Vanessa Dew reflects on her grandmother's life and how she left China for America.
"It wasn't until I got older that I realized I was born American."
CBS News correspondent Mike George reflects on being "different" in America and embracing his identity.
"Don't forget who you are. Stay true to yourself, to your family, to your identity."
CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reflects on her experience growing up as an Asian American in the U.S. and shares her message to her younger self.