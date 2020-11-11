2020 Election Live Updates: Trump marks Veterans Day in first appearance since Biden win

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump marks Veterans Day in first appearance since Biden winget the free app
President Trump is making his first formal public appearance since President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of the presidential race, marking Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery.
The president and first lady will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a ceremony in the morning, the only public event on his schedule. Mr. Trump has not held an official appearance since last Thursday, when he spoke at the White House.
Mr. Trump and his campaign are forging ahead with legal challenges contesting vote-counting procedures in several states, none of which have established the kind of widespread voter fraud Mr. Trump has alleged. The administration more broadly is following the president's lead in refusing to acknowledge Mr. Biden's projected victory, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Tuesday that he expects "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." The General Services Administration (GSA) is likewise declining to acknowledge Mr. Biden as the likely next president, delaying the formal kickoff of the transition process.
Meanwhile, Mr. Biden plans to meet with transition advisers in Wilmington, Delaware, with no public events on his schedule. The president-elect fielded calls from leaders of key U.S. allies on Tuesday, and said he assured them that "America is back." Those calls are taking place without the involvement of the State Department, which cannot work with the transition without the GSA's signoff.
Mr. Biden said the transition can continue apace without the GSA's determination, but he also called Mr. Trump's refusal to concede "an embarrassment" and suggested that "it will not help the president's legacy."
Trump wins Alaska, Sullivan wins Senate race
Mr. Trump has won Alaska and its three electoral votes after more votes came in overnight, CBS News projects. The win gives the president 217 projected electoral votes, compared to Mr. Biden's 279.
Incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan has also the Senate race there, bringing the Republican Senate seat total to 50. Republicans need 51 seats to control the Senate, since the Democratic vice president will hold the tie-breaking vote.
Obama to be interviewed on "CBS Sunday Morning" and "60 Minutes"
Former President Barack Obama will sit down for interviews with "60 Minutes" and "CBS Sunday Morning" airing on Sunday, November 15, in what will be his first television interviews following the 2020 presidential election.
Twelve years ago, Mr. Obama and his wife, Michelle, appeared on "60 Minutes" after he was elected as the 44th president of the United States. The former president will return to CBS News to speak with Gayle King for "CBS Sunday Morning," and Scott Pelley for "60 Minutes." The interviews will be conducted in Washington, D.C.
The discussions will be Mr. Obama's first since Mr. Biden, his vice president and close friend, became the projected 46th president. The interview will also focus on the upcoming release of Mr. Obama's new book, "A Promised Land," which is one of the year's most anticipated books.
"A Promised Land" is the first book of an expected two volumes, which will detail Mr. Obama's first forays into political office, his 2008 election and end with the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.
The GSA's role in the presidential transition
Officials from Mr. Biden's transition team are accusing the General Services Administration, the federal agency which oversees the logistics of the presidential transition, of stalling by refusing to formally kick off the process.
The GSA provides a presidential transition team with Washington office space and coordinates access to federal agencies to plan potential policy changes with current administration officials, using $6.3 million allocated to support its efforts.
Emily Murphy, the GSA administrator, has declined to determine Mr. Biden is the likely next president and begin the transition process. Biden officials have said they're considering pursuing legal action if Murphy does not act in the coming days, but Mr. Biden said he didn't think that would be necessary, and that "nothing's going to stop" the transition team's work.
The transition process is critical because it allows a new administration to begin considering how it will implement its priorities before taking office, and allows incoming officials to gain access to classified intelligence about threats around the world.
How the president and president-elect are spending Veterans Day
Aside from a pair of trips to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, for rounds Saturday and Sunday, the American people have not seen Mr. Trump since Thursday, when he falsely declared himself the winner of the presidential election and made unsubstantiated claims the election was rigged.
But that will change Wednesday, as the president and first lady Melania Trump are set to participate in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in observance of Veterans Day. Mr, Trump is not, however, expected to deliver any remarks.
Mr. Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet with transition advisers.
State Department playing no role in Biden's calls with foreign leaders
One consequence of the General Services Administration's (GSA) unwillingness to "ascertain" a winner of the presidential election is that the congratulatory phone calls Mr. Biden is receiving from world leaders are happening without the help of the State Department, according to a transition official.
The GSA is the federal government agency that provides the president-elect's transition team access to federal agencies to aid in planning policy changes with current administration officials. But the current GSA administrator, Emily Murphy, refuses to acknowledge that Mr. Biden is the next president, so that the transition process can formally begin.
In past transitions, the State Department has facilitated the logistics of the calls and provided translation services, possible talking points, and even taken notes, if needed. In the first month of his presidential transition, former President Barack Obama spoke with 44 foreign leaders, according to a count by the center.
In the past two days, Mr. Biden has spoken with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, according to readouts from the transition team.
The lack of GSA ascertainment means that the Biden-Harris transition team is being denied State Department-facilitated calls with foreign leaders as they reach out to express their congratulations, a transition official told CBS News.
Biden transition announces teams tasked with reviewing federal agencies
The president-elect's transition team on Tuesday rolled out its initial list of "key members" of its agency review teams, which serve to ensure the new Biden administration is poised to begin governing across all departments once Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office.
The agency review teams are largely composed of volunteers, though some include full-time employees of the transition team, and vary in size depending on the agency.
"Our nation is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, urgent calls for racial justice, and the existential threat of climate change. We must be prepared for a seamless transfer of knowledge to the incoming administration to protect our interests at home and abroad," former Senator Ted Kaufman, co-chair of the transition team, said in a statement. "The agency review process will help lay the foundation for meeting these challenges on Day One."
The teams will begin by meeting with former agency officials and experts, as well as representatives from think tanks, labor groups, trade associations and other organizations. Once the General Services Administration recognizes Mr. Biden is the winner of the election, the teams will work directly with agency staff.
Those tapped to serve on the agency review teams come from a variety of sectors, including state government, universities and think tanks. Others are alumni of the Obama administration or have worked on Capitol Hill.
Among those selected to lead their respective agency review teams are Leandra English, the former deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who is heading up that agency's team, and Chris Lu, former deputy secretary of labor who is leading that department's group.
The Biden transition team noted that of the agency review team members that will be announced, more than half are women and roughly 40% "represent communities historically underrepresented in the federal government, including people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities."
Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is "an embarrassment"
Taking questions after a speech in Wilmington, the president-elect said the current administration's refusal to acknowledge his victory "is not of much consequence" for ensuring a smooth transition, but said Mr. Trump's continued denial of the outcome would hurt his legacy.
"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," he said. "I think it will not help the president's legacy. I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States' democratic institutions are being viewed, once again, as being strong and enduring. But I think at the end of the day, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20."
Between now and Inauguration Day, he continued, "my hope and expectation is that the American people do know and do understand that there has been a transition."