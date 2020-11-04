2020 Election Live Updates: Pivotal states too close to call as race hangs in the balance

2020 Election Live Updates: Pivotal states too close to call as race hangs in the balanceget the free app
The race for the White House narrowed early Wednesday morning, hinging on a handful of crucial battleground states that remained too close to call. President Trump exceeded expectations and captured several large swing states that Joe Biden had hoped would solidify his path to victory, but millions of early votes remained outstanding.
Particularly in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, the number of legally cast, but yet-to-be-counted ballots was boosting Democrats' hopes of overcoming deficits among voters who headed to the polls on Election Day.
CBS News has projected the president to win Ohio's 18 electoral votes, delivering him a significant victory in a state he unexpectedly captured four years ago. He also won Florida, driven by higher support among Hispanic voters and his Republican base, as well as Texas, where Democrats had hoped to make inroads with an electorate that is increasingly diverse.
The president seized on the early favorable results to falsely claim victories in states that have not yet been decided and portraying the orderly counting of millions of legally cast votes as an illegitimate effort to steal the election. In an address to the nation from the White House after 2 a.m., the president wrongly claimed he had won the election, and vowed to challenge the continued counting of legal ballots all the way to the Supreme Court.
"We want all voting to stop," Mr. Trump said. "We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list."
Biden's campaign called Mr. Trump's remarks a "naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."
There were some bright spots for Biden amid the slew of Trump victories. He appeared likely to win in Arizona, which hasn't voted for a Democrat since 1996. His prospects could hinge on his performance in the so-called "blue wall" of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all of which were traditionally Democratic but voted for Mr. Trump in 2016.
Addressing supporters in Delaware just before to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Biden said he believed he was "on track to win this election."
"We feel good about where we are," the former vice president said.
Full results in key states:
CBS News projects Biden to win Hawaii
CBS News projects that when all the votes are counted, Joe Biden will win the state of Hawaii.
The state's four Electoral College votes put Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in the national tally by nine, with a projected total of 224 for Biden and 213 for Mr. Trump at this stage.
Twitter and Facebook flag posts after Trump's false election claims
Both Twitter and Facebook reacted to President Trump's false claims about the election by flagging posts on their sites.
"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," Twitter said in a banner blocking a tweet by Mr. Trump, which misleadingly said he was "up big" and, without evidence, accused Democrats of trying to "steal" the election.
Facebook said it was flagging posts by both candidates to make sure that people know that votes were still being counted. Facebook owns Instagram and said it would also flag relevant posts on that platform.
"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," Facebook said in a statement. "We're also automatically applying labels to both candidates' posts with this information."
Under fire for not having done enough to police disinformation during the 2016 presidential election, social media companies created a number of new policies in the leadup to this year's vote, including taking down or flagging misleading content, downranking misleading posts and directing users to reputable news sites.
Results from Milwaukee County give Biden narrow lead in Wisconsin
Results from absentee ballots cast in Milwaukee County trickled in early Wednesday, providing Biden with a narrow lead in the critical swing state of Wisconsin. The county is the largest in the state, encompassing the city of Milwaukee. With the ballots from Milwaukee, Biden's lead in the state has widened to around 11,000 votes.
Results from absentee ballots from Green Bay and Kenosha, two other cities which skew Democratic, have yet to be released.
Biden is expected to gain an advantage in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania as the results of absentee ballots are reported. Many Democrats opted to vote absentee due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
With the overall state tally so close, CBS News has not yet projected whether Biden or Mr. Trump will win Wisconsin's 10 votes in the Electoral College.
Biden camp accuses Trump of "naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens"
Joe Biden's campaign for the presidency tore into President Trump early Wednesday morning for his claims to have won the election as votes were still being counted. Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, in a statement released just before 4 a.m. Eastern, accused Mr. Trump of a "naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens" for appearing to call on states to stop counting legally-cast ballots.
"The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Dillon said, adding: "Never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election. Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either."
"It was incorrect because it will not happen. The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted. Because that is what our laws — the laws that protect every Americans' constitutional right to vote — require," she said, vowing that the campaign had "legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist" any effort by the president "to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes."