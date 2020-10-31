2020 Election Live Updates: Obama to campaign with Biden in Michigan

2020 Election Live Updates: Obama to campaign with Biden in Michiganget the free app
With Election Day just three days away, former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail with Joe Biden on Saturday, their first joint campaign event in 2020. The pair will be in Flint and Detroit, one day after President Trump campaigned in Waterford Township, Michigan.
Mr. Obama won Michigan in 2008 and 2012, but Mr. Trump captured it in 2016. CBS News Battleground Tracker currently has Biden winning the state by 8 percentage points.
Mr. Trump will be in key battleground state Pennsylvania on Saturday, making stops in Newtown, Reading and Butler. Biden and his wife Jill Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, will barnstorm Pennsylvania on Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence will hit Wisconsin, where Mr. Trump and Biden both stopped on Friday. Harris will be in Florida as Democrats try to recapture the state from Republicans. Mr. Obama campaigned in Florida earlier this week.
Democrats remain ahead in party registration in several states
With just three days until Election Day, Democrats remain ahead by double digits in the 20 states that report party registration results. Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida are the highest performing battlegrounds right now in early vote percentage as compared to 2016 totals.
In Nevada, there is a huge difference in in-person turnout versus by mail. Republicans are 16 percentage points ahead of Democrats in in-person voting totals, but fall behind Democrats by 23 points in mail returns.
In Georgia, women are far outpacing men in the early vote. The counties with highest turnout are also mostly rural and very white in areas where Mr. Trump overwhelmingly defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.
In Florida, county trends are similar to Georgia's, but with one big exception. The counties voting most often were not just 2016 Trump strongholds, but are counties with decent sized electorates. The state sometimes referred to as "God's waiting room" is also bringing out the grey vote, with significant early turnout within the state's oldest counties.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's granddaughter appears in voting ad
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's granddaughter appears in an ad from We Demand Justice and Move On encouraging Americans to vote.
"Her final wish was that her seat on the Supreme Court not be filled until after the election," Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara Spera says in the ad. "It's up to us to make her voice heard at the ballot box. To keep fighting the battle she waged for women's equality and justice for all. My grandmother changed the course of history. Now it's our turn. Vote by Tuesday."
Tina Knowles-Lawson tells crowd at Harris rally: "If we win Texas, it's game over"
Kamala Harris finished her day of campaigning on Friday in Texas at the University of Houston, where she appeared with Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. "If we win Texas, it's game over," Knowles-Lawson said.
Harris told the crowd that George Floyd's family was in attendance. A campaign aide confirmed to CBS News that Harris met with three of Floyd's cousins who live in the Houston area.
Houston's Harris County clerk tweeted Friday that 86,734 people voted in person and 3,572 mail ballots were returned that day. A total of 1,435,221 people voted early in the county, surpassing the 1,338,898 total turnout in 2016. In 2018, Democrats swept every election in Harris County, Texas' largest.