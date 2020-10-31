Live Updates: U.S. reports nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time high

Live Updates: U.S. reports nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time highget the free app
The United States has set a new record for COVID-19 cases – for a second consecutive day. Nearly 100,000 new cases were reported on Friday, an all-time, single day high since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More than 88,000 new cases were reported the day before. The country's total case count now tops 9 million.
Infections are rising in 47 states. In 16 states, the number of cases is at an all-time high. The death toll nationwide is approaching 230,000.
With cold weather moving in and more events shifting inside, health experts fear the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.
Infections are rising nationwide
Some states in the U.S. are doubling down, while others are resisting stricter safety measures as COVID-19 cases rise in 47 states.
ICU beds are 80% full in nearly a quarter of U.S. hospitals, according to a federal government memo obtained by NPR. It's a mounting tragedy that could have been avoided, Michael George reported for "CBS This Morning: Saturday."
A third of the population believes this pandemic is a hoax, "and they believe that it will end next Wednesday," said Dr. Michael Osterholm. "And no public health messaging is having an impact on that population."
In Wisconsin, Democratic Governor Tony Evers can't get the Republican legislature to support safety.
"If we want to do this right and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask," he said.
South Dakota is battling a positivity rate of 46%. California wants to avoid that, and has halted some plans to loosen restrictions.
"You see 20, 30% positivity rates now in other parts of the country, we're at 3.0% over a 14-day period … but we are not taking our eye off the ball. We've got to box this disease in," said Governor Gavin Newsom said.
Oregon, too, is considering clamping down, after the state saw record case numbers this week.
"Oregon's cases are rising, just like the rest of the countries are, and frankly, cases around the globe. The second wave that we've all been worried about is here," said Governor Kate Brown.
Kentucky reports a near-record number of new cases
Kentucky reported a near-record number of new coronavirus cases Friday as the surging outbreak continued sending more people to hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
"This is a dangerous time. We're moving the wrong way," the Democratic governor said as he urged Kentuckians to wear masks in public to protect themselves and those around them.
Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases - the second-highest statewide daily total since the pandemic began - and 15 more virus-related deaths. The state's positivity rate reached 6.19% - the highest level since May 6, he said.
The recent surge has led to rising hospitalizations. On Friday, there were 974 patients hospitalized in Kentucky due to the virus, the governor said, noting the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose to 241.
"Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die," Beshear said.
Total statewide COVID-19 cases surpassed 105,000, and the virus-related death toll reached at least 1,476.
U.K. could see new lockdown in days
The British government is considering imposing a new national lockdown for England, after its scientific advisers warned that hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak's spring peak when daily deaths surpassed 1,000.
London School of Hygiene epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government's scientific advisory group, said Saturday that cases were running "significantly above" a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modelers.
"It is really unthinkable now, unfortunately, that we don't count our deaths in tens of thousands from this wave," Edmunds told the BBC. "The issue is, is that going to be low tens of thousands if we take radical action now or is that going to be the high tens of thousands if we don't?"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a system of local restrictions for England based on levels of infection. But scientists say it has not been enough to tame a surge of COVID-19 cases, and Britain is likely to join other European countries such as France, Germany and Belgium in imposing a second lockdown.
The Times of London reported that Johnson could announce a month-long lockdown as soon as Monday, though the government insists no decisions have been made.