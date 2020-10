A look at NBA arenas transformed into voting centers for the election This election season, more than two dozen NBA arenas and stadiums across the country have opened up to voters, thanks to superstar LeBron James and his fellow NBA players. During the racial unrest that gripped the summer, NBA players halted the playoffs to demand action on systemic racism. One of their goals was to increase access to voting locations amid the pandemic. Caitlin Huey-Burns takes a look at the experience.