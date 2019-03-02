2 major winter storms hitting U.S. this weekend





There are two winter storms that may affect nearly the entire U.S. this weekend. A massive storm on the West Coast will soon march across the country, but the first storm is already doing work up and down the East Coast. A National Weather Service team confirmed that a tornado caused some serious damage last night west of Columbia, South Carolina. A major winter #storm will race from the West Coast to East Coast this #weekend and one of the hazards will be heavy snowfall. Here are the probabilities of greater than 4 inches of #snow for the next 2 days. Are you in the path of the storm and #weather #ready? pic.twitter.com/qmbFiEaUBy — NWS (@NWS) March 2, 2019

Follow updates from regions affected by the storm across the U.S.

Western U.S. The National Weather Service has expanded a winter weather advisory to include a large swath of central and eastern Nevada along the U.S. Highway 50 corridor. The advisory is in effect Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. in parts of Lander, Eureka and White Pine counties from west of Austin to the east through Ely all the way to the Utah line. As much of 5 inches of snow is expected to cause travel difficulties with snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. The storm is expected to move into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line late Friday or early Saturday, with as much as 20 inches of snow possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys around Reno and Sparks.

Southeast A thunderstorm and tornado caused damage in the town of Abbeville on Friday. The damage included downed trees and power lines, officials said. A house suffered severe damage after a large tree crashed into it, CBS affiliate WLXT reported.

​Midwest In Illinois, the National Weather Service said snow and sub-zero wind chills are expected Sunday and Monday across the state. They're expecting between a 1 and 3 inches of snow by early evening Sunday. Temperatures are expected to plummet once the snow clears. Wind chills Monday morning in northern Illinois could dip to minus 28. In Kansas, the weather service said northwestern parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow. Eastern parts of the state could see up to 7 inches. The storm is expected to hit Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. The weather service said areas southeast of Goodland will be hardest hit, with heavy snow, high winds and wind chills dangerously low, reaching around negative 20 degrees. The storm is expected to make its way to Missouri. The Kansas City area could see up to 6 inches of snow, and the St. Louis area is expected to see up to 5 inches of snow.