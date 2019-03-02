2 major winter storms hitting U.S. this weekend
There are two winter storms that may affect nearly the entire U.S. this weekend. A massive storm on the West Coast will soon march across the country, but the first storm is already doing work up and down the East Coast.
A National Weather Service team confirmed that a tornado caused some serious damage last night west of Columbia, South Carolina.
Follow updates from regions affected by the storm across the U.S.
Western U.S.
The National Weather Service has expanded a winter weather advisory to include a large swath of central and eastern Nevada along the U.S. Highway 50 corridor.
The advisory is in effect Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. in parts of Lander, Eureka and White Pine counties from west of Austin to the east through Ely all the way to the Utah line.
As much of 5 inches of snow is expected to cause travel difficulties with snow-covered roads and limited visibilities.
The storm is expected to move into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line late Friday or early Saturday, with as much as 20 inches of snow possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys around Reno and Sparks.
Southeast
A thunderstorm and tornado caused damage in the town of Abbeville on Friday. The damage included downed trees and power lines, officials said. A house suffered severe damage after a large tree crashed into it, CBS affiliate WLXT reported.
Midwest
In Illinois, the National Weather Service said snow and sub-zero wind chills are expected Sunday and Monday across the state. They're expecting between a 1 and 3 inches of snow by early evening Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to plummet once the snow clears. Wind chills Monday morning in northern Illinois could dip to minus 28.
In Kansas, the weather service said northwestern parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow. Eastern parts of the state could see up to 7 inches. The storm is expected to hit Saturday evening and continue into Sunday.
The weather service said areas southeast of Goodland will be hardest hit, with heavy snow, high winds and wind chills dangerously low, reaching around negative 20 degrees.
The storm is expected to make its way to Missouri. The Kansas City area could see up to 6 inches of snow, and the St. Louis area is expected to see up to 5 inches of snow.
Northeast
In New York, up to three-inches of snow mixed with sleet fell overnight. Temperatures are near-freezing and roadways are slippery.
Forecasters are predicting between three and six inches of snow for most of the state. Northern parts of the state could see up to a foot of snow from Sunday into Monday morning, CBS New York reported.
The National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible from the Central Appalachians to New England.
Boston Public Schools canceled all activities Saturday ahead of the storm and said it would announce if the weather impacted classes on Monday. "We are closely monitoring the forecast, which includes a prediction of a second potential snowstorm on Sunday night," the district said in a statement.