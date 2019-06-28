Women's World Cup: How to watch USA vs. France - live updates
The United States and France face each other in a quarterfinal matchup in the FIFA Women's World Cup Friday. Ranked No. 4 in the world, France will be the toughest opponent the U.S. team has faced in this tournament. Their match Friday is scheduled for a 9 p.m. kickoff in France, which is 3 p.m. ET.
How to watch USA vs. France
Fox has the Women's World Cup broadcast rights in the U.S. All English language matches will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and FS2. Telemundo and Universo will be broadcasting the matches in Spanish. All the channels are available online using fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free trial.
Game preview: USA vs. France
The U.S. women's team won Group F by defeating Thailand, Chile and Sweden. They went on to defeat Group B runner-up Spain 2-1 in the Round of 16. The match was arguably the U.S. team's worst performance of the tournament. Both of the U.S. goals came from penalty kicks, while Spain took scored their only goal off a miscue by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
It was the only goal the United States has allowed in the tournament so far.Like the U.S., France won all three matches to win Group A. In the Round of 16, France faced the Brazil, who came in third place in Group C. Their performance in that match was shaky and needed two overtime periods to beat Brazil, 2-1.
Brazil's goal was the first scored against France in the tournament. In their second round match vs. Norway, France defender Wendie Renard mistakenly kicked the ball into her own net while trying to clear it away.
Tale of the Tape: USA vs. France
France and the U.S. have met 23 times, with the U.S. winning 17 of the matches, drawing three and losing three. Their last World Cup meeting was in the 2011 tournament, which was hosted by Germany. The U.S. won that semi-final meeting 3-1. France finished fourth that year and the U.S. came in second.
The most recent meeting between the U.S. and France was a friendly meeting January 19. France won that match 3-1. The lone U.S. goal was scored by Mallory Pugh in the closing moments of the match.