- The House is set to vote on a resolution establishing the procedures for the impeachment inquiry going forward, the first time lawmakers will vote on the probe.
- Debate in the House will begin Thursday morning with a full vote expected by midday. The full proceedings can be watched in the player above.
- On Wednesday, House Democrats asked for former national security adviser John Bolton, who is said to have opposed external efforts to pressure Ukraine, to appear before the impeachment committee.
- On the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Washington -- House Democrats plan to call a vote on a resolution establishing the framework for the impeachment inquiry, the first vote by the full House as the probe approaches a new phase of public hearings.
The measure directs "certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes."
It sets the parameters for public hearings led by the House Intelligence Committee, which will craft a report to the Judiciary Committee. That report will form the basis for proceedings in Judiciary, where the president and his counsel will be allowed to cross examine witnesses and request testimony. The Judiciary Committee will decide whether to adopt articles of impeachment to send to the full House.
On Wednesday, Democrats leading the impeachment investigation summoned former national security adviser John Bolton to be appear before the committees leading the probe, in addition to two White House lawyers involved in the Ukraine affair, according to a person familiar with the investigation.
Other witnesses have testified that Bolton was furious over efforts by Rudy Giuliani and others to pressure Ukraine, at one point calling the demand for investigations a "drug deal." He resigned from the White House in September before the impeachment inquiry. It was not immediately clear whether he intends to appear before lawmakers.
Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, told CBS News' Paula Reid that "Bolton is not willing to appear voluntarily, but I stand ready at all times to accept service of a subpoena on his behalf."
Meanwhile, Tim Morrison, the senior director of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, is scheduled to testify before the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry on Thursday.
Horn and Golden both say they will support impeachment inquiry resolution
6:00 a.m.: Congresswoman Kendra Horn, who flipped a pro-Trump district in Oklahoma City in 2018, told The Oklahoman that she will vote for the impeachment inquiry resolution.
"A transparent, public process is a move out of the closed-door hearings that gives everybody the same rules," the Democrat said in an interview. "This is not saying I have made a determination [about impeachment] or not. But for me, it is about ensuring that our systems work."
Horn's support came just hours after Congressman Jared Golden of Maine said he would vote for Thursday's impeachment inquiry resolution.
With Horn and Golden's support, there are only three Democrats who have not publicly expressed support for the resolution.
Those three Democrats are: Anthony Brindisi of upstate New York, Jeff Van Drew of southern New Jersey and Collin Peterson of western Minnesota.
Wednesday, October 30
Key witness in Ukraine investigation leaving White House
6:12 p.m.: A White House official who has emerged as a central witness in the Ukraine scandal is leaving his post, senior administration officials tell CBS News.
Tim Morrison, the senior director of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, is scheduled to testify before the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry on Thursday.
Morrison's departure was first reported by NPR. An official said the departure has been in the works "for some time" and that he is leaving of his own accord.
"After more than a year of service at the National Security Council, Mr. Morrison has decided to pursue other opportunities -- and has been considering doing so for some time," the official said. "We wish him well."
Morrison's testimony on Thursday is highly anticipated, as he was repeatedly mentioned by Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Kiev, during a closed-door interview with the committees last week. -- Grace Segers
Democrats schedule testimony for Bolton and White House lawyers
3:48 p.m.: House Democrats have set dates for appearances by two figures at the center of the impeachment inquiry: former national security adviser John Bolton and top White House lawyer John Eisenberg, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Michael Ellis, a special assistant to the president and Eisenberg's deputy, was also summoned to testify.
Other witnesses have testified that Bolton was furious over efforts by Rudy Giuliani and others to pressure Ukraine, at one point calling the demand for investigations a "drug deal." Eisenberg, a deputy assistant to the president and National Security Council legal adviser, ordered a summary of the president's July 25 call with the president of Ukraine moved to more secure server, severely restricting who could access it.
Bolton's interview before the committees is set for November 7, and Eisenberg and Ellis were both told to appear on November 4. Bolton resigned as national security adviser in September before the whistleblower complaint became public. -- Olivia Gazis and Rebecca Kaplan
House Rules Committee debates impeachment resolution
Members of the House Rules Committee are meeting to "mark up" the proposed resolution before bringing it to the full House for a vote on Thursday.
Gaetz files ethics complaint against Schiff
1:58 p.m.: Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is filing a formal ethics complaint against Congressman Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, over what he calls Schiff's "unconstitutional and secret handling" of the impeachment inquiry.
"Chairman Schiff has abused his authority and seems to believe that the rules of the House of Representatives do not apply to him," Gaetz said. "We cannot have a multi-tiered justice system in the United States or in the Congress. His egregious behavior must change immediately."
Gaetz's action comes a week after he led a group of Republicans into the secure room where closed hearings were being held by the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry to protest the proceedings. -- Grace Segers
McConnell says Democrats setting "a new low" on impeachment
12:53 p.m.: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced House Democrats earlier on the Senate floor, criticizing them for denying the president "basic due process rights" in their upcoming resolution.
"Any such inquiry must be conducted by the highest standards of fairness and due process, but thus far this time around instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low," McConnell said. "'No due process now, maybe some later, but only if we feel like it' is not a standard that should ever be applied to any American and it should not be applied here to the president of the United States." -- John Nolen
John Sullivan questioned by lawmakers about ouster of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
11:28 a.m. At Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan's confirmation hearing to succeed Jon Huntsman as U.S. ambassador to Russia, he was asked a series of pointed questions by the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez.
The New Jersey senator asked Sullivan about his role in the recall of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Sullivan was the State Department official who informed Yovanovitch that she was being recalled from Ukraine early.
Sullivan said he believed Yovanovitch served the country admirably, and he personally did not think she had done anything wrong. He said he asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo why she was being recalled, and Pompeo simply told him the president had lost confidence in her.
Menendez asked if Sullivan had asked Pompeo why the president had lost confidence, and Sullivan said he had, but he was given no explanation.
Menendez asked why he didn't push back, and Sullivan replied there had been an ongoing conversation for months and Pompeo had pushed back, but at the end of the day, if a president has lost confidence in an ambassador for any reason -- "right or wrong" -- the ambassador has to come home.
Menendez asked Sullivan if he had been aware of the Giuliani-led smearing of Yovanovitch. Sullivan said he did, and called it a "campaign against the ambassador to Ukraine."
The testimony is notable because most of the interviews with knowledgeable individuals have taken place behind closed doors. This hearing, which will go on for several more hours, gives the public a rare public opportunity to hear from an individual who was directly involved in the controversy. -- Nancy Cordes
State Department official says Bolton warned of Giuliani's influence on Ukraine
9:41 a.m.: Christopher Anderson, a career foreign service officer in the State Department, will testify that former national security adviser John Bolton believed Rudy Giuliani was an obstacle in increasing cooperation between the White House and Ukraine. Giuliani is Mr. Trump's personal attorney.
According to his opening statement, which was obtained by CBS News, Anderson will say that Bolton "cautioned that Mr. Giuliani was a key voice with the President on Ukraine which could be an obstacle to increased White House engagement" in a June 13 meeting.
Anderson's attorney, Mark MacDougall, will testify the White House told Anderson he could not participate in the impeachment inquiry, but Anderson is appearing because he was served with a valid subpoena. MacDougall will also say Anderson is not the whistleblower whose complaint kicked off the impeachment inquiry. -- Grace Segers
State official testifies on pressure to oust Yovanovitch
9:00 a.m. Catherine Croft, the State Department employee who worked on Ukraine issues at the National Security Council and then for special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, wrote in her testimony to Congress that she had received numerous calls to oust Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from lobbyist Robert Livingston. According to Croft, Livingston frequently referred to Yovanovitch as an "Obama holdover" and associated with George Soros.
Livingston is a former Republican congressman who abruptly resigned as Republicans were preparing to impeach President Clinton due to a scandal over an extramarital affair.
"It was not clear to me at the time -- or now -- at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch. I documented these calls and told my boss, Fiona Hill, and George Kent, who was in Kyiv at the time. I am not aware of any action that was taken in response," Croft wrote in her testimony.
Croft also wrote in her testimony that she participated in a meeting prior to President Trump's July 25 call where an OMB official reported that Mick Mulvaney had placed "an informal hold on security assistance to Ukraine. The only reason given was that the order came at the direction of the President."
Croft arrived for her deposition at the Capitol at approximately 8:48 a.m. -- Emily Tillett and Grace Segers