Thai cave rescue: Divers prepare to resume phase 3 -- live updates
The high-risk rescue operation is ongoing for the four boys and their coach who remain trapped in the cave in Thailand. Four boys were rescued Sunday and an additional four emerged Monday.
The head of the rescue mission says their plan is based on bringing four people out each day. That's partly because it takes about 20 hours to re-set all of the oxygen tanks they use inside the cave during the rescues. So it is not clear if all five of those remaining inside will get out on Tuesday.
Rescuers have been taking the strongest boys out first. It may seem counterintuitive, but the reasoning for that was that officials want the boys who have the best chance of surviving to get through the escape route first.
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game. Monsoon flooding blocked off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.
Two divers were assigned to each child to help them navigate the dangerous, narrow passageways.
On Friday, the death of a former Thai navy SEAL underscored the risks. The diver, the first fatality of the rescue effort, was working in a volunteer capacity and died on a mission to place oxygen canisters along the route.
How the rescue operation works
Here's how the dangerous rescue mission works: Each of the boys wears a dive mask as they enter the murky water. The children can barely see anything in front of them.
They are led by a diver who is carrying their oxygen tank and guided by a rope. Another diver follows them from behind.
The entire journey covers about two-and-a-half miles through both deep water and steep climbs.
The biggest concern is a "pinch point" in the cave that is just 15 inches across.
In that area, the boys have to separate from the divers in order to fit through and reach a small patch of dry land before going back down into the water.
New images from inside the cave
CBS News obtained new images from inside the rescue operation showing the sheer scale of this effort. The images show rescuers charging through the flooded cave, but also exhausted and sleeping on the rocky floor.
An international army formed to first find and then save the lives of these 12 young boys and their coach.
Medical evaluations could take days
Officials say medical evaluations of the boys will likely take three to five days but could take as long as seven, CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reports from Chiang Rai.
The first issues doctors will be looking for are dehydration and malnutrition. During the two weeks the boys were in the cave, they didn't have proper nutrition or exercise. After they were rescued, some of the boys asked for a Thai dish of meat with chili and basil.
The hospitalized boys are being kept in isolation, due to fear of infection.