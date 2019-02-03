Super Bowl 2019: Pregame coverage before Patriots vs. Rams
The 2019 Super Bowl is finally here. The NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams is hours away, with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Atlanta.
Super Bowl winners by year
New England is playing in their ninth Super Bowl and hoping to take home their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy.
The last time the Rams were in a Super Bowl was 17 years ago in Super Bowl XXXVI, which featured the then-St. Louis Rams against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2002. New England got the better of the Rams 20-17 with MVP honors going to quarterback Tom Brady.
Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls, courtesy of CBS Sports.
Super Bowl winners, 1967 - 2018
|SUPER BOWL
|DATE
|SCORE
|MVP
|LII
|Feb. 4, 2018
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|Nick Foles
|LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)
|Tom Brady
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|Von Miller
|XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|Tom Brady
|XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|Malcolm Smith
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|Joe Flacco
|XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|NY Giants 21, New England 17
|Eli Manning
|XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|Aaron Rodgers
|XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|Drew Brees
|XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|Santonio Holmes
|XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|NY Giants 17, New England 14
|Eli Manning
|XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|Peyton Manning
|XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|Hines Ward
|XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|Deion Branch
|XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|Tom Brady
|XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|Dexter Jackson
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|Tom Brady
|XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7
|Ray Lewis
|XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|Kurt Warner
|XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Denver 34, Atlanta 19
|John Elway
|XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|Denver 31, Green Bay 24
|Terrell Davis
|XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|Green Bay 35, New England 21
|Desmond Howard
|XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
|Larry Brown
|XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
|Steve Young
|XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
|Emmitt Smith
|XXVII
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
|Troy Aikman
|XXVI
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Buffalo 24
|Mark Rypien
|XXV
|Jan. 27, 1991
|New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
|Ottis Anderson
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|San Francisco 55, Denver 10
|Joe Montana
|XXIII
|Jan. 22, 1989
|San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
|Jerry Rice
|XXII
|Jan. 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Denver 10
|Doug Williams
|XXI
|Jan. 25, 1987
|New York Giants 39, Denver 20
|Phil Simms
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Chicago 46, New England 10
|Richard Dent
|XIX
|Jan. 20, 1985
|San Francisco 38, Miami 16
|Joe Montana
|XVIII
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Los Angeles 38, Washington 9
|Marcus Allen
|XVII
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Miami 17
|John Riggins
|XVI
|Jan. 24, 1982
|San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
|Joe Montana
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
|Jim Plunkett
|XIV
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
|Terry Bradshaw
|XIII
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
|Terry Bradshaw
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Dallas 27, Denver 10
|H. Martin, R. White
|XI
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|X
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
|Lynn Swann
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
|Franco Harris
|VIII
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Miami 24, Minnesota 7
|Larry Csonka
|VII
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Miami 14, Washington 7
|Jake Scott
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Dallas 24, Miami 3
|Roger Staubach
|V
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
|Chuck Howley
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
|Len Dawson
|III
|Jan. 12, 1969
|NY Jets 16, Baltimore 7
|Joe Namath
|II
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
|Bart Starr
|I
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
|Bart Starr
Super Bowl halftime show
Pop band Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The band will be joined by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi.
The 2019 halftime show was without a headliner until less than three weeks ago when Maroon 5 was officially announced. Controversy immediately ensued, with critics calling on Maroon 5 to drop out of the show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. A Change.org petition garnered more than 100,000 signatures.
In a recent interview, frontman Adam Levine say he "expected" the controversy and spoke with "many people" before committing to perform in the NFL's big halftime show.
What time is the Super Bowl today?
The Super Bowl kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on CBS at 6:00 p.m. from Atlanta.
The pregame coverage will include the coin toss and the signing of the national anthem.
Who is singing the national anthem today?
This year, Gladys Knight will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. The gospel and R&B legend is best known for her hits "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the anthem. If the timing is right, the F-16 jets should pass over as Knight is holding her final note.
How to watch Super Bowl LIII on TV
- Date: Feb. 3, 2019
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV coverage begins: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV channel: CBS -- find your local station
How to stream the Super Bowl and watch without cable
- On the web: Watch online at CBSSports.com
- CBS Sports app: Download the CBS Sports app for phones, tablets and connected TV devices.
- CBS All Access: Subscribe to CBS All Access -- get a free, one-week trial.
- fuboTV: Stream live TV with fuboTV and get a free one-week trial