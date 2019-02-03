Super Bowl 2019: Pregame coverage before Patriots vs. Rams





The 2019 Super Bowl is finally here. The NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams is hours away, with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Atlanta.

Super Bowl winners by year New England is playing in their ninth Super Bowl and hoping to take home their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy. The last time the Rams were in a Super Bowl was 17 years ago in Super Bowl XXXVI, which featured the then-St. Louis Rams against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2002. New England got the better of the Rams 20-17 with MVP honors going to quarterback Tom Brady. Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls, courtesy of CBS Sports. Super Bowl winners, 1967 - 2018 SUPER BOWL DATE SCORE MVP LII Feb. 4, 2018 Philadelphia 41, New England 33 Nick Foles LI Feb. 5, 2017 New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT) Tom Brady 50 Feb. 7, 2016 Denver 24, Carolina 10 Von Miller XLIX Feb. 1, 2015 New England 28, Seattle 24 Tom Brady XLVIII Feb. 2, 2014 Seattle 43, Denver 8 Malcolm Smith XLVII Feb. 3, 2013 Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 Joe Flacco XLVI Feb. 5, 2012 NY Giants 21, New England 17 Eli Manning XLV Feb. 6, 2011 Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25 Aaron Rodgers XLIV Feb. 7, 2010 New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 Drew Brees XLIII Feb. 1, 2009 Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 Santonio Holmes XLII Feb. 3, 2008 NY Giants 17, New England 14 Eli Manning XLI Feb. 4, 2007 Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 Peyton Manning XL Feb. 5, 2006 Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 Hines Ward XXXIX Feb. 6, 2005 New England 24, Philadelphia 21 Deion Branch XXXVIII Feb. 1, 2004 New England 32, Carolina 29 Tom Brady XXXVII Jan. 26, 2003 Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 Dexter Jackson XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002 New England 20, St. Louis 17 Tom Brady XXXV Jan. 28, 2001 Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7 Ray Lewis XXXIV Jan. 30, 2000 St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 Kurt Warner XXXIII Jan. 31, 1999 Denver 34, Atlanta 19 John Elway XXXII Jan. 25, 1998 Denver 31, Green Bay 24 Terrell Davis XXXI Jan. 26, 1997 Green Bay 35, New England 21 Desmond Howard XXX Jan. 28, 1996 Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17 Larry Brown XXIX Jan. 29, 1995 San Francisco 49, San Diego 26 Steve Young XXVIII Jan. 30, 1994 Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 Emmitt Smith XXVII Jan. 31, 1993 Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 Troy Aikman XXVI Jan. 26, 1992 Washington 37, Buffalo 24 Mark Rypien XXV Jan. 27, 1991 New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 Ottis Anderson XXIV Jan. 28, 1990 San Francisco 55, Denver 10 Joe Montana XXIII Jan. 22, 1989 San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16 Jerry Rice XXII Jan. 31, 1988 Washington 42, Denver 10 Doug Williams XXI Jan. 25, 1987 New York Giants 39, Denver 20 Phil Simms XX Jan. 26, 1986 Chicago 46, New England 10 Richard Dent XIX Jan. 20, 1985 San Francisco 38, Miami 16 Joe Montana XVIII Jan. 22, 1984 Los Angeles 38, Washington 9 Marcus Allen XVII Jan. 30, 1983 Washington 27, Miami 17 John Riggins XVI Jan. 24, 1982 San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21 Joe Montana XV Jan. 25, 1981 Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 Jim Plunkett XIV Jan. 20, 1980 Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19 Terry Bradshaw XIII Jan. 21, 1979 Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 Terry Bradshaw XII Jan. 15, 1978 Dallas 27, Denver 10 H. Martin, R. White XI Jan. 9, 1977 Oakland 32, Minnesota 14 Fred Biletnikoff X Jan. 18, 1976 Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 Lynn Swann IX Jan. 12, 1975 Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 Franco Harris VIII Jan. 13, 1974 Miami 24, Minnesota 7 Larry Csonka VII Jan. 14, 1973 Miami 14, Washington 7 Jake Scott VI Jan. 16, 1972 Dallas 24, Miami 3 Roger Staubach V Jan. 17, 1971 Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 Chuck Howley IV Jan. 11, 1970 Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7 Len Dawson III Jan. 12, 1969 NY Jets 16, Baltimore 7 Joe Namath II Jan. 14, 1968 Green Bay 33, Oakland 14 Bart Starr I Jan. 15, 1967 Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 Bart Starr