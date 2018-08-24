President Donald Trump is in Columbus, Ohio, Friday night to speak at the state Republican Party's annual dinner. Mr. Trump arrived in Ohio Friday afternoon with First Lady Melania Trump, with the two planning to visit Nationwide Children's Hospital before the dinner. Mr. Trump is set to speak in front of a group of supporters at 5:00 p.m. before addressing the dinner.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a frequent critic of the president who has not ruled out running against Mr. Trump in the Republican primary in 2020, is not attending the event.
The president began speaking at 6:00 p.m. ET.