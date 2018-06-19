DOJ's Michael Horowitz testifies for second day on IG report -- live stream

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is answering lawmakers questions for a second day on Capitol Hill in the wake of the IG's report that criticized the leadership and judgment of the FBI and Justice Department in their handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

Horowitz is appearing before a joint session of the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees where he will be pressed on the report's findings.

Highlights from the Senate's hearing:

On Monday, Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the report found "inappropriate political messages cast a cloud" over the course of the email probe and further "sowed doubt about the credibility of the FBI's handling of it, and impacted the reputation of the FBI."

At the start of Tuesday's hearing, lawmakers and protesters focused on immigration rather than the topic at hand. At the top of the hearing Rep. Jerrold Nadler interrupted Chairman Trey Gowdy to talk about separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the "U.S. should be better than this."

A small group of women with babies in the hearing chamber also started to protest, chanting "families belong together!"

Meanwhile, Ranking Member Elijah Cummings delivered a stern rebuke of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, calling on Republicans to "stand up" to President Trump and "reject this mean policy."

"Even if you believe immigration should be halted entirely we all should be able to agree that in the United States of America, we will not intentionally separate children from their parents, we will not do that. We are better than that. We are so much better. We should be able to agree that we will not keep kids in child internment camps indefinitely and hidden away from public view. What country is that," Cummings said in an emotionally-charged opening statement.