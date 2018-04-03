March Madness is finally down to two teams: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA national championship game Monday night. The Wildcats opened up as 6.5 point favorites to take home the title for their second time in the past two years, but the Wolverines are looking to take home college basketball's top honor for the first time since 1989.
Both teams have similar offensive styles but the Wildcats put on a 3-point shootout on Saturday and are looking to follow up on their 95-79 blowout of Kansas on Saturday. Seven different players knocked down threes and the Wildcats set a 3-point record with 18 triples.
Meanwhile, Michigan will likely lean on junior forward Moe Wagner, who helped the Wolverines defeat the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 69-57. Wagner led the team with 24 points.