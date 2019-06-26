Democratic debate: Candidates kick off first night of primary debates — live updates
Ten candidates are meeting in Miami, Florida, Wednesday evening for the first night of the Democratic Party presidential primary debates. The debate is taking place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, Julián Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan and Elizabeth Warren will be taking the stage for the debate on Wednesday.
The debate will be broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Free online streams are available on NBCNews.com, NBC News apps, Telemundo and NBC News' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
Warren and Klobuchar visit migrant detention center ahead of debate
Warren and Klobuchar visited a troubled detention center for unaccompanied migrant children in Homestead, Florida, on Wednesday, hours before taking the stage in Miami for the first Democratic debate.
Warren and Klobuchar weren't the only presidential candidates visiting Homestead this week. Other visitors will include Harris, Gillibrand, Castro, Gabbard, O'Rourke, de Blasio, Buttigieg and Williamson. Jane Sanders, Sanders' wife, also visited the facility on Wednesday. Swalwell visited the facility on Monday.
What to expect from the debates
Each candidate will be trying to figure out how to use his or her precious few minutes of speaking time to stand out in the crowd. Here's what to look for during the debate:
- Candidates trying to create moment that people remember: "What will matter most in these initial debates is to have a moment," says Bob Shrum, director of the Center for the Political Future at USC Dornsife and top adviser on both John Kerry's and Al Gore's presidential campaigns. "A moment that people remember. A moment where you crystallize what your candidacy is about. A moment where you somehow push off against the field in a way that benefits you."
- Candidate prep: Many of the candidates have done their share of town hall events, fielding unscripted questions from voters in the early-voting stages. But until now, they haven't had to prepare for facing off with each other on a crowded stage. There's also the time crunch, the red lights and the chime that'll tell them their time to talk is up.
- Confrontation: Candidates may choose to go after each other onstage, and President Trump may be another target. While the president won't physically be on the debate stages, his presence looms.
- Unequal answering time: Most of the questions will be directed to one specific candidate, and that candidate is often given the chance to respond if mentioned by an opponent. Because there will be ten candidates onstage, some -- generally the lower-ranked candidates -- will go long stretches of time without speaking -- and it's a near certainty that the moderators will field complaints about the unequal distribution of time.
What are the rules for the first Democratic debate?
According to NBC News, candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups. There will be no opening statements, but the contenders will have a chance to deliver closing remarks at the close of the debate.
How did the Democratic candidates qualify for the first debate?
To qualify for the first debate in Miami, which will play out over two nights, candidates had to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee. According to NBC News, which is hosting the debate, candidates' podium placements will be "based on polling."
Because so many of the contenders qualified for the first round of debate, the Democrats will be split into two groups across two consecutive nights totaling four hours. Ten candidates were randomly chosen to appear on each night.
Which candidates are appearing on the first night of the debate?
- Cory Booker
- Bill de Blasio
- Julián Castro
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Jay Inslee
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O'Rourke
- Tim Ryan
- Elizabeth Warren
Which candidates are appearing on the second night?
- Michael Bennet
- Joe Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kamala Harris
- John Hickenlooper
- Bernie Sanders
- Eric Swalwell
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang