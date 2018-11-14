Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will return to host the 52nd Country Music Awards on Wednesday, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It's the duo's 11th time hosting the show together.
It will be a busy night for Underwood, who is performing in addition to hosting. The pregnant singer is also up for two awards herself.
"It's definitely interesting to try to sing with a basketball where my lungs and diaphragm used to be. I don't know where they are now, they're squished in there somewhere," Underwood admitted to the AP. But she said she's confident she'll get through her song.
The CMAs will honor the best in country music, with Chris Stapleton leading the charge with five nominations.