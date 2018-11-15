CMA Awards 2018 highlights

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Click through to see more photos from the show.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The 52nd Annual CMA Awards
(L-R) Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Chris Janson perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey
(L-R) Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson
Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson accept an award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Lady Antebellum
(L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson
Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson accept an award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dan + Shay
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brett Young
Brett Young performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Ricky Skaggs and Keith Urban
Ricky Skaggs and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Florida Georgia Line
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Bebe Rexha (C) performs with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georiga Line onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Little Big Town
(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tribute to Burt Reynolds
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, and Mark Wystrach of Midland perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Keith Urban
Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dan + Shay
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Pistol Annies
Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert of Pistol Annies perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Keith Urban
Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brothers Osborne
T.J. and John Osborne perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Martina McBride
Martina McBride presents Chris Stapleton with award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Keith Urban
Keith Urban accepts award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Keith Urban
Keith Urban (R) accepts award onstage with Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.