CMA Awards 2018 highlights

    • Luke Bryan

      Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Click through to see more photos from the show. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • The 52nd Annual CMA Awards

      (L-R) Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Chris Janson perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

      Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey

      (L-R) Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Lady Antebellum

      (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

      Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Thomas Rhett

      Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Lauren Alaina

      Lauren Alaina performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Dan + Shay

      Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brett Young

      Brett Young performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Ricky Skaggs and Keith Urban

      Ricky Skaggs and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

      Bebe Rexha (C) performs with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georiga Line onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      (L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Tribute to Burt Reynolds

      Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, and Mark Wystrach of Midland perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Pistol Annies

      Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert of Pistol Annies perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Garth Brooks

      Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brothers Osborne

      T.J. and John Osborne perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brad Paisley

      Brad Paisley performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Kacey Musgraves

      Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Martina McBride

      Martina McBride presents Chris Stapleton with award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban (R) accepts award onstage with Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.  

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images