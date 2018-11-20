Crews under pressure to find California wildfire victims' remains before storm
As rain moves closer to fire-ravaged communities in Northern California, federal search-and-rescue team member Brian Ferreira said the pressure was on to find remains of victims of the Camp Fire. Almost 700 people were reported missing, and at least 79 people are dead.
"The material that we're dealing with it's heavily, you know, ash and soot, and when the water touches that, it kinda turns to sediment, almost like soil again," Ferreira said. "It is kinda urgent, yeah, that we get through this as quick as we can."
Lonnie Quinn, chief weathercaster at CBS station WCBS-TV, said rain could hit the area on Wednesday and again on Friday. Some fire-scarred areas could get half an inch of rain an hour, which could trigger mudslides.
Flash flooding was also a threat. The storm could bring the most significant rainfall to the area in the last seven months.
California wildfires fast facts
These are the current numbers as of Monday evening from Cal Fire.
Camp Fire
Location: Butte County
151,272 acres burned
70 percent contained
79 fatalities confirmed
699 unaccounted for
15,573 structures destroyed (11,713 residences, 472 commercial and 3,388 other buildings)
Full containment expected Nov. 30
Woolsey Fire
Location: Los Angeles County, Ventura County
96,949 acres burned
96 percent contained
3 fatalities confirmed
1,500 structures destroyed, 341 damaged
Full containment expected Nov. 22
Breweries to pitch in to aid victims
Several companies around the country are brewing up some help for survivors of Northern California's devastating Camp Fire, reports CBS Sacramento. They're making a new IPA and will give sales proceeds to those in need.
"We're ready to go," said Terence Tang, General Manager at Fieldworks Brewing Company. "We really want to help out as quickly and as swiftly as possible for the people up there."
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company put out the call Friday for breweries to help make a special beer called "Resilience Butte County Proud IPA."
Fieldwork Brewing Company is one of a handful of breweries in the Sacramento region that will step up and participate in "Brew Day" on November 27.
"All of us in some way shape or form know someone that's been affected by this," Tang said. "I thought it was the perfect example of what Sierra Nevada is like as a company."
Hops and malts will be donated from various suppliers, then on Brew Day, each brewery will make as much beer as it can for the cause. One hundred percent of the eventual sales take will go directly to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
Tang says Fieldwork had success last year selling Russian River's Sonoma Pride beer for charity, bringing in $30,000.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed that that's going to be a similar number for most of these breweries," Tang said.
"It was a no-brainer," said Daniel Moffatt, Co-owner of Fountainhead Brewing Company. "We were just excited to be able to do something."
"We can come together as a community and kind of make the best of it and know that what you're doing is supporting a great cause," Moffatt said.
Sierra Nevada says it plans to release more than 2,000 barrels of Resilience IPA.
The beer won't be available right away though: Customers will have to wait until at least two weeks after it's brewed, depending on the location.
Death toll climbs to 79 in Camp Fire
The death toll increased to 79 in the Camp Fire , Cal Fire said Monday night. As of Monday night, the fire had burned 151,272 acres and was 70 percent contained.
According to CBS Sacramento, there are still 699 people on the list of people unaccounted for.
More than a dozen people are marked as "unknowns," without first or last names, CBS Sacramento reports. In some cases, names are listed twice or more times under different spellings. Others are confirmed dead, and their names simply haven't been taken off yet.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea has said he released the rough and incomplete list in hopes that people would contact authorities to say they are OK. He has called it "raw data" compiled from phone calls, emails and other reports.
"We put the list out. It will fluctuate. It will go up. It will go down because this is in a state of flux," Honea said Monday. "My view on this has been that I would prefer to get the information out and start working to find who is unaccounted for and who is not. I would put progress over perfection."
Masks in high demand as wildfire affects air quality
Masks have been flying off the shelves in San Francisco as people try to protect themselves from the thick smoke drifting from the Camp Fire over 150 miles away, CBS San Francisco reports. Some stores were completely sold out.
"Maybe Monday," read a sign at Fredericksen Hardware & Paint. Store employees told CBS San Francisco that new masks will be sold behind the counter and customers will likely be limited in how many they can buy.
Wildfire smoke contains a mixture of thousands of compounds: Chemicals, gases and tiny particles that can be inhaled into the deepest parts of the lung, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports. When properly fitted, only the right kind of masks, called N95 or P100, can provide some protection.
There are potential downsides, LaPook reports. Masks can increase the work of breathing and might encourage people to do more outdoor activity, which can worsen exposure.
Rain could hinder search for Camp Fire victims
The search for remains of victims of the Camp Fire has taken on new urgency as rain in the forecast could complicate those efforts while also bring relief to firefighters on the front lines. Wearing white coveralls, hard hats and masks, teams of volunteers and search and rescue crews in Paradise and surrounding communities are poking through the smoky debris for fragments of bone before rains can wash them away or turn loose, dry ash into a thick paste.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said it was within the "realm of possibility" that officials would never know the exact death toll from the blaze. He also questioned whether the search for remains could be completed by midweek, when the rain is expected.
Hundreds of search and recovery personnel are involved in the effort, going to homes where they received tips that someone might have died. But they are also doing a more comprehensive, "door-to-door" and "car-to-car" search of areas, said Joe Moses, a commander with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, who is helping oversee the search and rescue effort.
Fires taking more than physical toll on firefighters
Wildfires are taking more than just a physical toll on the firefighters battling flames across California, CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports. Ben Holliday and Joshua Wilkins have been moving from fire to fire since June.
Both men are from Butte County, where the Camp Fire has devastated their community. "This is our home," Holliday said. "We both, everyone on our task force that we're on has family here, houses gone and whatnot, so, yeah, this one definitely hit home more than any fire I've ever been on, hands down."
Cal Fire Capt. Joe Chavez helped his wife and two young daughters evacuate before watching his home burn down in Paradise.
"That was definitely hard to watch, and there's still a lot of feelings I need to deal with with that," Chavez said. "I'm just glad to have my family whole because there's a lot of families out there that are not whole right now. There's a lot of people that still haven't been found ... Knowing that there are people out there that don't have a family anymore, that hurts."
Utility under pressure to explain actions before blaze
Some victims of the Camp Fire are asking why the state's largest utility didn't shut off power in areas that were at high risk. Pacific Gas & Electric said two of its power lines failed in areas where the fire broke out a short time before the first flames were reported.
The company highlighted one failure the day the fire began but then waited more than a week to report the second until more information was available. PG&E said the fire forecast did not meet the criteria for a "public safety power shutoff."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Vigil held in Chico, California, for wildfire victims
The town of Paradise, California, held a vigil Sunday night to remember the dozens who died in the wildfire that swept through the region.
The vigil at First Christian Church in Chico was a time for residents to quietly reflect, pray, bring photos or momentos of lost friends, family and pets and was a chance to seek help from counselors and mental health experts.
A sign at the vigil read: "We will rise from the ashes" and two hashtags: #paradisestrong #buttecountystorng
People hugged and shed tears as Pastor Jesse Kearns recited a prayer for first responders: "We ask for continued strength as they are growing weary right now."