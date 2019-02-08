Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker testifies before Congress — live updates





Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time Friday. Democrats are expected to grill Whitaker on his interactions with President Trump and his oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Whitaker, whose position as the nation's top law enforcement officer has come under intense scrutiny given his past criticism of Mueller's investigation, suggested he wouldn't appear Friday if the threat of a subpoena still lingered. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler had threatened to subpoena Whitaker if he failed to show up and give adequate answers. But it's unclear exactly how much Whitaker will share in his long-anticipated testimony. Nadler sent a letter to Whitaker last month with the questions he intended to ask, requesting Whitaker to say then and there if he intended to invoke executive privilege. But Whitaker very well could still invoke executive privilege regarding his conversations with the president. Watch above for live updates when the hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.

Top Republican says this hearing is a "character assassination" House Ranking Member Doug Collins, a Republican, started out his remarks with a fiery opening statement. Collins said the hearing has "nothing to do" with Justice Department oversight, and simply comes down to a "character assasination."

No need to resort to a subpoena — "for now," Nadler says Nadler mentioned the battle over whether Whitaker would show up, suggesting that since Whitaker showed up there isn't a need to resort to a subpoena -- "for now," he added after pausing ever so briefly.

Nadler begins hearing right on time Nader kicked off the hearing exactly at 9:30 a.m., first remembering the late Rep. John Dingell, whose passing was announced Thursday night. Nadler then launched into his opening statement. Here is the prepared text of some of that opening statement: "Your failure to respond fully to our questions here today in no way limits the ability of this Committee to get the answers in the long run--even if you are a private citizen when we finally learn the truth. And although I am willing to work with the Department to obtain this information, I will not allow that process to drag out for weeks and months. The time for this Administration to postpone accountability is over." "We have laid all of the groundwork for this hearing out in the open. We have given you months to prepare. We have publicly documented every request we have made to you. We have provided our Republican colleagues with a meaningful opportunity to weigh in on the process. We have nothing to hide from you. We hope you have nothing to hide from us."

Read Whitaker's prepared testimony Here is Whitaker's testimony, as prepared.

Whitaker is in the building Whitaker arrived before 9:15 a.m. in the Rayburn House office building for his testimony.

Whitaker suggests he will exercise executive privilege over conversations with Trump Whitaker, in his opening testimony, said he will indeed exert executive privilege over his conversations with the president. "Although I cannot speak about my communications with the president, I do want to make clear that I am personally committed to the integrity of the Department of Justice," Whitaker wrote.

Democrats allege Whitaker failed to return funds for victims House Democrats allege in a letter sent Friday morning that Whitaker failed to return thousands of dollars that should have been distributed to the victims of a scam by World Patent Marketing. Reps. Elijah E. Cummings, Jerrold Nadler, Frank Pallone Jr., and Adam Schiff, all committee chairmen, sent a letter to Whitaker looking for full compliance with a previous request about his involvement with the company. The Democrats claim new records prove Whitaker failed to return the money intended to be distributed to victims. "On November 14, 2018, as the incoming chairmen of the four House committees of jurisdiction, we sent a letter requesting that you produce eight categories of documents relating to your work on behalf of World Patent Marketing and your communications with Scott Cooper, the company's CEO and founder," the letter said. "To date, you have failed to respond to that letter or provide a single document that we requested. Since that time, we have obtained new documents showing that you failed to return thousands of dollars that were supposed to be distributed to the victims of World Patent Marketing's alleged fraud, despite your involvement with Mr. Cooper in handling complaints from individuals of the company's actions."