We're getting a sneak peek of All About Equine's 11th Annual Books & Bling Fundraiser! All About Equine Animal Rescue, Inc. (AAE) is holding its eleventh annual Boots and Bling fundraising event in support of the horses on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The public is invited to participate in event festivities, which include a catered BBQ dinner, live/silent auctions, DJ entertainment, and dancing. This year's Boots and Bling event celebrates AAE’s fifteen years of successful horse rescue, while raising funds to support AAE's horses and equine-based programs.