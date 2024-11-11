We chat with the stars of NICS: Origins! Join the cast of NCIS Origins as we dive into a nostalgic journey set in the 1990s. In tonight's all-new episode, the action heats up with the addition of Mariel Molino and Kyle Schmid, who bring fresh faces and energy to the team. Watch as the NCIS crew tackles a high-stakes case while navigating the cultural and technological landscape of the '90s. From classic fashion to retro tech, this episode is packed with throwback moments that will have fans reminiscing about the good old days. Don’t miss out on this exciting blend of crime-solving and nostalgia!