Try These Amazing Hot Sauces Crafted by a Black Combat Veteran! Beale Hot Sauce Company is a black combat veteran owned company based in the Sacramento area. Launched in 2015, the family owned business is dedicated to bringing the tastiest hot sauce to the market with labels such as Sergeant Sauce, Gunny Fire and Shmuckatelli Sauce. Gunnery Sergeant Stanton Beale served thirty years in the United States Marine Corps. He was the first African-American flight engineer for the C-130F aircraft in the USMC. This brand began as a passion project and a way to preserve GySgt. Beale's legacy by honoring something he loves to do. He's created hot sauces out of his kitchen for over thirty years for friends and family. Now he's bringing his wonderful creations to the market to share with you