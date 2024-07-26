Time for the annual Strauss Festival! It’s once again time for the Annual Strauss Festival in Elk Grove! The Strauss Festival Board of Directors and the production crew are thrilled to be presenting Two Kingdom Tournament on Strauss Island. Elk Grove Regional Park is the backdrop for an enchanting evening performance with a picturesque stage setting, gorgeous costumes, and a variety of dances, such as the waltz, polka, and quadrille. The story unfolds in the music of composer Johann Strauss, Jr. which is played by the 40-piece Camelia Symphony Orchestra.