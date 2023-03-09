TV Schedule
Student Mock Disaster Prept
Jordan Segundo is at Maria Montessori Charter Academy in Rocklin and he's showing us how their students are preparing for a disaster by having a mock disaster. See how these students prepare for a disaster in the event one happens.
