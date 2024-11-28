Watch CBS News

Sade Joins the 10th Annual 'Help the Homeless' Project to Support Those in Need

The 10th Annual "Help the Homeless" Project is a grassroots initiative aimed at raising both funds and awareness to support the homeless in the Sacramento Valley. This year, the project reached a new milestone, raising a record $15,000 through generous individual donations, local sponsorships from businesses like Insperity and Mountain Valley Petroleum, and a strong partnership with Rock Creek Elementary School. The funds raised will go toward providing critical resources and support for those in need in the local community, making a meaningful impact in the lives of homeless individuals and families.
