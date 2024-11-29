Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates 40th Season This Holiday! The Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus (SGMC) is celebrating its 40th season as one of Sacramento’s oldest and largest LGBTQIA+ performing arts organizations. With over 100 singers on stage, SGMC will kick off the holiday season with "Holiday Hits with a Splash of Sass!" on December 6 and 7. The show features a fun mix of traditional holiday tunes, campy humor, and a message of love and belonging. After selling out the last three holiday performances before Thanksgiving, SGMC has moved to the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, where great seats are still available!