Rocklin Barktoberfest 2024 Placer SPCA invites you to come and experience the excitement of our 11th annual Barktoberfest. In partnership with the city of Rocklin, Barktoberfest is a FREE event for families and dog lovers alike! Join us on Saturday, October 5, at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin for a day packed with festivities. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy free admission to the Barktoberfest activities as the park transforms into a dog-friendly family festival featuring a variety of vendor booths, delicious offerings from food trucks, and a 21-and-over biergarten for those looking to sip and savor. Throughout the day, enjoy live performances, a thrilling K-9 demonstration, and a series of fun canine contests, including the best dog and human costume, best pet trick, and more! Plus, don’t miss out on our exciting raffles and prizes that add an extra layer of fun to this community gathering!