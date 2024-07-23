Pears are getting their shining moment at the annual Pear Fair! The Pear Fair is held each year on the last Sunday in July in the Sacramento River Delta town of Courtland, 20 miles south of Sacramento on Highway 160. The Pear Fair is free, with a $20 charge for parking. We have 5-mile and 10-mile fun runs (plus a 1/2 mile kids' run), a pancake breakfast, a historical display of farming in the Delta, arts & crafts, a kids' area, a parade at 1:00 pm, music all day under the big tent, and of course, food! Enjoy all things pear: pies, bread, smoothies, craft beer, cider, and local wines.