One Team Misogi Challenge, 9am WarriorZ Fitness, under the leadership of Wellness Director Charlie Zamora, is spearheading the 2024 One Team Misogi Challenge, bringing together first responders from across California for a formidable test of endurance and camaraderie at the California International Marathon (CIM) on December 8, 2024. This challenge, inspired by the Japanese tradition of "Misogi," is centered around tackling one significant task each year that pushes personal boundaries and promotes mental and physical resilience.