Noon Year's Eve Bash at The Sacramento History Museum! Get ready to kick off 2025 with an early “NOON” Year’s bash at the Sacramento History Museum! Bring the kids for gold panning, craft stations provided by the Sacramento Children's Museum, face painting, and a delightful Story Time. Plus, the Museum will have a NOON Year’s Eve Countdown ending with a spectacular balloon drop and an apple juice toast. Best of all, this incredible day of festivities is included with museum admission, making it the perfect outing for families to celebrate together.