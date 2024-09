Musician/Songwriter Ava Lynn She is performing The National Anthem at the Holy Bowl at Sac City College's Hughes Stadium this evening, Saturday 9/14! Ava Lynn started teaching herself guitar. With that, her songwriting began. Committed to her musical aspirations she appreciates the opportunity to perform wherever and whenever she can. She's performed The National Anthem at PBR Sacramento, Sacramento River Cats, and many high school sporting events. Also, playing live at The Murieta Inn on Sundays for brunch this summer.