Watch CBS News

Ironman Competition

Approximately 4,000 registered athletes from 62 countries and all 50 U.S. states will converge in California’s Capital City, Sacramento for the 2022 Kaiser Permanente IRONMAN California triathlon, a part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.