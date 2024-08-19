Iconic heroes, villains, and more unite in a new exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum! The Sacramento History Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront is proud to present “America’s Monsters, Superheroes and Villains: Our Culture at Play,” an engaging exhibition of vintage toys and more from SuperMonster市City!, opening August 9, 2024, and continuing through January 7, 2025. Coinciding with Second Saturday celebrations happening throughout the central city, the History Museum is offering free admission to all children and youth (under 18 years of age) all day on Saturday, August 10, along with a fun create-your-own comic strip activity.