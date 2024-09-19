Enjoy 'What the Pho' at the the Farm to Fork Festival! It's a competition that'll make you say "what the—pho?" Don’t worry—I'm talking about the delicious Vietnamese soup dish! This weekend, the Farm-to-Form Festival in Sacramento will host an exciting pho competition, featuring local chefs showcasing their best recipes. From traditional bowls to innovative twists, food lovers won't want to miss out. There will also be live music, local vendors, and workshops on how to make your own pho at home. It’s sure to be a pho-nomenal time!