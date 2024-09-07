Bogle Family Wine Collection introduces Element[AL] Wines!

Watch CBS News

Bogle Family Wine Collection introduced Element[AL] Wines, the first wine in aluminum bottles in the shape of a traditional 750ml bottle.  Lighter than glass and shatterproof, Element[AL] Wines can go poolside, on the boat deck, up to the mountaintop, and everywhere in between.  Glass is the largest contributor to the wine industry’s carbon footprint, so Element[AL] is leading the latest packaging trend for a more sustainable future. You can now sip Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Pinot Noir – each varietal grown in sustainable vineyards throughout California’s premier growing regions.
