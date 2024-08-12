Blowouts, makeup, and a new outfit can help a woman feel more confident and empowered! The "Hairs To You!" event, taking place on August 22, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, is a special initiative dedicated to supporting local women as they get back on their feet—both literally and figuratively. Hosted by DryBar Sacramento in collaboration with London Hoffart, this event offers VIP treatment, including blowouts, makeup, and a new outfit, to help women feel confident and empowered. Part of a larger effort to uplift women in the community, this initiative provides the tools they need to embrace new opportunities and look their best while doing so.