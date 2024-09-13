Ashley Gets Sneak Peek at Mural You Can Help Paint! The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation, in collaboration with the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum, is excited to announce fun and free Community Paint Days on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, 2024. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, join in on the community mural painting at Front and I Streets, just outside the California State Railroad Museum. All ages are welcome, and no experience or advance registration is needed to participate.