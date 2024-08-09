A local business is serving up ice cream and honoring two pillars of the community There’s a new spot in Loomis to grab an ice cream cone, and the story behind it is even sweeter than the dessert! Loomis Ace Hardware has opened the 'Doc & Rose Ice Cream Bar' to honor Hiroshi 'Doc' Takemoto and Tsugie 'Rose' Dairiki, who were pillars of the Loomis community through their ownership of Main Drug. Main Drug served Loomis until 2018, when Rose passed away at age 102. Loomis Ace Hardware moved into the location in 2021. This summer, the hardware store has 'reopened' the ice cream shop in their memory, serving scoops Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.