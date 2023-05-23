VIDEO: Sacramento firefighters rescue dog trapped by tree that fell onto doghouse
SACRAMENTO – It was a close call for a family dog that had its house crushed by a falling tree in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews responded to the 7700 block of Sleepy River Way in the Pocket area around 8 a.m. Monday after a tree fell.
Firefighters found that the tree had fallen between some homes.
While the homes appear to have escaped any major damage, a dog house was right in the tree's path. One family's dog was inside, trapped.
Crews had to cut the tree into sections to get the dog out. After opening a big enough hole, a firefighter was able to reach in and pull the dog out.
The dog appeared OK and was immediately reunited with its worried family.
Exactly why the tree fell is unclear.
