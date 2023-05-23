Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Sacramento firefighters rescue dog trapped by tree that fell onto doghouse

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – It was a close call for a family dog that had its house crushed by a falling tree in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews responded to the 7700 block of Sleepy River Way in the Pocket area around 8 a.m. Monday after a tree fell.

Firefighters found that the tree had fallen between some homes.

While the homes appear to have escaped any major damage, a dog house was right in the tree's path. One family's dog was inside, trapped.

Crews had to cut the tree into sections to get the dog out. After opening a big enough hole, a firefighter was able to reach in and pull the dog out.

The dog appeared OK and was immediately reunited with its worried family.

Exactly why the tree fell is unclear. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.