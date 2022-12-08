Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager arrested in connection with Grant Union High School fatal shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Grant Union High School parking lot
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Grant Union High School parking lot 00:30

SACRAMENTO - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of Grant Union High School in October.

Grant Union High Parking Lot shooting
Police investigated the fatal shooting at Grant Union High School.

On October 21 just before 10 p.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department in the parking lot of Grant High School, where a shooting was reported. 

At the scene, police say they found evidence of a shooting but there were no victims. A short time later, officers learned that a shooting victim, identified as 24-year-old Alfred Myah, was brought to the hospital. He later died. 

gun-pic.jpg
The gun believed to have been used in the homicide.  Sacramento PD

On December 7, following their investigation, detectives arrested a teen, 15, accused of shooting and arrested him without incident, police say. He was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility for a homicide charge. His name has not been released due to his age.

Detectives say that during their investigation they also found the gun used in the shooting

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Officers have not released a motive for the shooting, but say there was a fight involving nearly 20 people just before it happened.

The day after the shooting, Ronzell Belton turned himself in to police.  Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before Myah was shot. He's facing a felony assault charge.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.